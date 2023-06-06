Registration for the Enem 2023 selection process began today, Monday, the 5th, and will continue until the 16th of June. See details of the 2023 edition of the test:

Where to register? Go to Participant’s Page;

How much is the registration fee? The fee is BRL 85 and must be paid by June 21st. Registration will only be confirmed after payment;

What are the payment options? Fee can be paid by boleto banking, Pix or credit card;

Do those exempt from the fee need to register for the Vestibular? Yes, even those who obtained exemption (such as public school students) must apply. Otherwise, they will not be able to take the test;

What is the purpose of the exam? It is one of the main ways to enter higher education in Brazil, used by both public and private institutions as a selection criterion. Additionally, it is a requirement for government student aid programs. It is not possible to enroll in Sisu, ProUni or Fies without having taken the test;

When will the tests be applied? On the 5th and 12th of November.

Enem 2023 calendar:

Registration: 6/5 to 6/16/2023

Payment of the registration fee: 6/5 to 6/21/2023

Specialized Service and Treatment by Social Name: Request – 6/5 to 6/16/2023; Result – 06/26/2023; Appeal – 6/26 to 6/30/2023; Result of the appeal – 07/05/2023

Enem 2023: 11/05 and 12/2023

Special Application for Persons Deprived of Liberty (PPL) 2023/Reapplication: 12/12 and 13/12/2023

Release of the Answer: 11/24/2023

Result: 01/16/2024

