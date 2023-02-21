US Congressman Investigated for Giving False Information; also, for personal and campaign expenses

The US Congressman George Santos said to have been abad liar”. The statement refers to accusations that the politician faked her resume and lied about her professional background throughout the election campaign for the House of Representatives.

In an interview with the program “Piers Morgan Uncensored“, from the TalkTV, aired on Monday (20.Feb.2023), Santos declared that he made the mistakes under pressure. He said his lies weren’t for “deceive the people”, but because I wanted to “To be accepted” by local members of the Republican Party.

Santos is the son of Brazilian immigrants. He was elected to represent New York State’s 3rd District in the mid-term elections in the US, held in November 2022. He received 54.1% of the vote. The congressman aligns himself with the most conservative wing of the Republican Party. In the campaign, he had a speech considered homophobic and transphobic.

Lies on your resume include information about your religion, education, and career. He claimed to be Jewish and says his grandparents escaped Nazis during World War II. He is also said to have worked for financial institutions Goldman Sachs and Citigroup.

An investigation is also investigating whether Santos concealed the origin of campaign donations, an illegal practice in the US. According to reports filed with the US Federal Election Commission, he violated other rules of US election finance law.

In the interview on Monday (Feb 20), Santos said that one of his “biggest regrets in life” was lying about his college education. Asked why he did so, he replied: “Society’s expectations and pressure”.

“I decided I wanted to run for office, and while I had built a very credible business career, I just didn’t have that part. [educação] in my biography”, he declared.

Santos said that he ran in the 2020 elections with the same curriculum and if “got away”. He said consideruncomfortable” be the subject of so much scrutiny. “I can’t stand it and a lot of people think I love it, I just can’t stand it” he spoke. “You have to learn to deal with it and that’s what I’m doing.”

He said he would not have run in 2022 if he had known he would go through this situation.

The congressman was asked about saying he was Jewish. He stated that he never made that claim. According to him, he made a joke saying it was “Jewish-ish” -something like “be of a Jewish nature”, according to Urban Dictionary.

He also commented on saying that his mother was at the World Trade Center in New York on 9/11. Said to be true.

“I will not debate my mother’s life since she died in 2016 and it’s quite callous to try to remake my mother’s legacy“, he said. “She was not one to deceive me, (…) so I remain convinced that this is the truth.”

See excerpts from the interview, in English:

“I’ve been a terrible liar…” Piers Morgan grills republican George Santos, the man who’s been branded the biggest fibber in politics. Watch it on TalkTV at 8pm.@piersmorgan | @Santos4Congress | @TalkTV | #PMU pic.twitter.com/bNaIDJLlzG — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) February 20, 2023

“I can’t stand it.” George Santos tells Piers Morgan he’s found losing his anonymity “uncomfortable” and he wouldn’t have run for office if he knew what would transpire.@piersmorgan | @Santos4Congress | @TalkTV | #PMU pic.twitter.com/ki8GNEPISB — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) February 20, 2023

“That was one of my biggest regrets in life.” George Santos tells Piers Morgan he lied about getting a college education when he ran for office because of “expectation on society.”@piersmorgan | @Santos4Congress | @TalkTV | #PMU pic.twitter.com/T4dio4hMPS — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) February 20, 2023

“I never claimed to be Jewish… my grandparents are Jewish, so I’m Jew-ish.” George Santos doubles down on his comments about his faith.@piersmorgan | @Santos4Congress | @TalkTV | #PMU pic.twitter.com/Zov1EtnBnK — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) February 20, 2023

Congressman George Santos insists his mother was in the World Trade Center on 9/11 despite there being no record of her even being in the US at the time. “I stay convinced that that’s the truth.”@piersmorgan | @Santos4Congress | @TalkTV | #PMU pic.twitter.com/fEBhvLmxh8 — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) February 20, 2023