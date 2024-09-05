From prison the author of the triple homicide that occurred near Milan, in the municipality of Paderno Dugnanocontinues to declare, through the words of his lawyer, that it was a gesture that still has no real explanation. “I didn’t think about it, because if I had done it, I would never have done it. It was an impulsive gesture”, says Riccardo Chiarioni from prison.

The seventeen year old arrested for the massacre who wiped out his family in Paderno Dugnano, continues to speak with his lawyer Amedeo Rizza. Yesterday’s meeting at the Beccaria juvenile prison in Milan allowed us to understand how the boy is doing and whether there can be awareness in everything he has caused. “My client is not worried about himself, he knows he will have to face prison, but he is deeply saddened by the lives he has taken. Only now does he realize the gravity of what he has done,” lawyer Rizza revealed to journalists.

Between Saturday and Sunday, the young man brutally killed his father Fabio, 51 years old, his mother Daniela and his 12-year-old brother Lorenzo, inflicting a total of 68 stab wounds. It seems that, in Paderno Dugnano, the fury of the seventeen-year-old was unleashed in particular against his brother, who was hit almost forty times. The mother received twelve stabs, while the father was hit seventeen times.

The maternal grandfatheryesterday, broke the silence, stating: “I will not abandon my grandson. The pain of losing my daughter is immense, but I remain by his side. I do not know what drove him to do this, but we want to meet him as soon as possible.” Riccardo himself had expressed the desire to meet his grandfather.

At the Beccaria juvenile prison, Riccardo wanted to start study. Shortly after his arrest, last Sunday evening, the boy asked to continue studying for his remedial exams in mathematics. Don Claudio Burgio, the prison chaplain, who had a brief meeting with the boy, brought him his book ‘Non esiste ragazzi cattivi’ (There Are No Bad Boys).