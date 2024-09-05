France and Italy face each other in their first Nations League match, just a few months after Euro 2024.
France and Italy will meet in one of the most eagerly awaited encounters of the opening day of the Nations League, marking the start of a new era for both teams following Euro 2024. France, led by Didier Deschamps, are on a mission to redeem themselves after falling just short of the final in Germany. Italy, led by Luciano Spalletti, are looking to regain their prestige after a disappointing elimination in the round of 16. This clash between two historic powers of European football not only promises spectacle, but also offers both teams the opportunity to fine-tune their tactics and prove they are still serious contenders on the international stage.
France will go into this match with the aim of putting the frustration of their semi-final elimination against Spain at Euro 2024 behind them. Les Bleus showed explosive and dominant football in several phases of the tournament, but lacked the necessary forcefulness in key moments. Deschamps still has a top-notch squad, led by Kylian Mbappé, Antoine Griezmann and other emerging talents looking to establish themselves in the national team. France will use this debut in the Nations League not only to fine-tune tactical aspects, but also to reaffirm their ambition to be the team to beat in Europe. This match against Italy will serve as a first thermometer to measure the current state of the team and its ability to recover and seek glory.
This is what France’s lineup will look like (4-3-3)
Goalie: Maignan
Defenses: Koundé, Upamecano, Saliba, Theo Hernández
Midfielders: Tchouaméni, Kanté, Griezmann
Forwards: Mbappé, Demebele and Thuram
Italy, for its part, arrives needing to redeem itself after a Euro 2024 that did not meet the expectations of a team accustomed to competing in the final stages. The elimination against Switzerland left many doubts about the immediate future of Spalletti’s team, who have opted for a gradual renewal of their squad. Italy is looking to the Nations League as a way to rebuild its identity and return to the path of triumph. With a focus on defensive solidity and efficiency in attack, the ‘Azzurra’ hope to make a statement against France and show that it is ready to regain its place among the elites of European football. This match will be crucial to measure Italy’s ability to respond and its potential to return to the forefront.
This is what Italy’s lineup will look like (4-3-3)
Goalie: Donnarumma
Defenses: Di Lorenzo, Mancini, Bastoni, Darmian
Midfielders: Cristante, Fagioli, Barella
Forwards: Chiesa, Retegui and Scamacca
