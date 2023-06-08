Another one. The national team Peter Aquino He is in the eye of the storm after his infidelity towards his wife Katherine Fernández was confirmed. And it is that the cumbia singer Jessy Kate presented for the Magaly Medina program, “Magaly TV, the firm”, the conversations that she had with the soccer player, where she asked them to make appointments, even the possibility of paying for a ticket to Mexico. However, on June 7, the player made a decision when he saw his family stability violated.

A few hours after Pedro Aquino found out about the headlines in the media, he sent a message to Jessy Kate asking for an explanation. She replied that she didn’t know anything, and he finished: “I trusted you”. after that, Aquino blocked the interpreter from her social networks.

