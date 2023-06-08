Before leaving the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE), the Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard began to say goodbye with a series of videos posted to his TikTok account.

With music by OV7, Yuri and a video of Luis Miguel when he was a childEbrard has already begun to say goodbye to his position in the SRE to seek Morena’s candidacy for the presidency in 2024.

It was yesterday, Tuesday June 6, that the foreign minister gave a press conference to announce that he will leave office next Monday the 12th “with the purpose of fully dedicating myself with joy and resolution to defending the project headed by our president” Andrés Manuel López Workshop.

After this, he began to upload videos on his TikTok account where he is seen announcing his resignation, others in state visits, in work meetings and even stumbling.

After this, another one went up with music by the singer Yuri in the background, for which he is seen walking towards a window with the legend “so my last days in the SRE”.

“Little by little they don’t feel excited when they have new projects on the door. Smile, pure beautiful things are coming,” wrote the chancellor.