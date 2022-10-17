The news had spread regarding Oscar Schmidt’s surrender to the tumor, but he wanted to clarify and announce the recovery

World of sport and in particular that of basketball with bated breath for the announcement concerning the health conditions of one of the greatest basketball players in history. Oscar Schmidt, former basketball player, Brazilian but with a winning past also in Italy, has the worst of brain problems. Days ago he said he had ceased treatment, making millions of fans anxious. Later came a clarification from the former athlete himself.

These are very hard days for basketball fans. In fact, the news regarding Dikembe Mutombo is a little while ago. The former basketball player from the Democratic Republic of Congo, who has become a basketball and NBA legend, has in fact revealed that he has a brain tumor.

In reality, the NBA itself thought about it, which in a note stated that the former champion is in Atlanta and who is receiving the best possible care for a terrible disease he has recently discovered.

The news about it is always recent another great champion of the orange ball in wedges.

Oscar Schmidt is considered the best Brazilian basketball player in history and was included by FIBAthe European Federation, among the best 50 players ever.

His many fans from all over the world, including Italians, as he has also played for years at Caserta and Paviaremained with bated breath after a statement made by their darling spread on the web.

I stopped doing chemo. I was terrified of dying, of closing my eyes and never waking up again. Thanks to the tumor, I lost that fear!

Oscar Schmidt’s clarification

After that extract from the interview given to a Brazilian TV, many showed theirs despair for what seemed to be one made definitive to the disease.

For this reason, Oscar Schmidt himself used his social channels for to clarify about.