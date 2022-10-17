Sultan Muhammad Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for International Development Affairs, said that the signing of the agreement “comes within the framework of the UAE’s permanent, historical and firm commitment to the Palestinian people, and to support their requirements in the humanitarian fields, foremost of which is the health sector.”

He referred to the great efforts made by the World Health Organization and the Office of the United Nations Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process in cooperation with the UAE towards enhancing the capabilities of Palestinian hospitals to provide health care to the brotherly Palestinian people, especially Al-Makassed Hospital, where it is expected that more than 130,000 people will benefit. of the health services it provides.

For his part, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization, said: “The (Covid-19) pandemic that swept the world has proven that health is a human right and an essential axis for achieving development. We thank the UAE for its generous assistance, its pioneering role, and the commitment it has shown. In order to strengthen medical services for the Palestinian people,” according to the Emirates News Agency, “WAM”.

In turn, Lynn Hastings, the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Palestine, thanked the UAE government for its generous and immediate contribution to ensuring the continued ability of Al-Makassed Hospital to provide the necessary health services, which are among the cornerstones of the health care and hospital network in East Jerusalem.

For his part, Rick Peppercorn, Head of the World Health Organization office in Palestine, said: “The generous support provided by the UAE is essential to continue providing urgent basic health care services through Al-Makassed Hospital, and this support will contribute to improving the quality of services of the Obstetrics and Gynecology Department at the hospital. As well as its contribution to providing training opportunities for medical care professionals to serve all Palestinians.

Adnan Farhoud, Director General of Al-Makassed Hospital, thanked Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, for this humanitarian initiative, which he stressed will make a shift in the hospital’s work and the services it provides.