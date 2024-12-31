2024 is almost over and, without a doubt, Google has been one of the most notable technology companies in terms of the field of artificial intelligence (AI). The reason? During the I/O 2024 developer conference held in mid-May, the Moutain View company presented the Gemini 1.5 Pro model, the Project Astra agent, new content creation tools, functions for searching information in the search engine and several Gemini news in Google Workspace.

However, since then, Google has not stopped launching new tools to improve user productivity, such as Gemini’s ability to summarize all the information contained in a Drive folder, the Deep Research tool to explore complex topics and create reports , or the Whisk innovation to create images from other images.

These mentioned features have been among the latest features that Google has incorporated into its services, although, at 20bits we review everything presented during the last month of the year:

I see 2 : The second version of the Veo video generation tool creates incredible quality results in a wide variety of themes and styles. In addition, it offers videos with 4K resolutions and lasting minutes, taking into account that it provides a better understanding of the physics of the real world and the nuances of movement and human expression to improve detail and realism.

Genie 2 : This artificial intelligence, developed by DeepMind, allows you to generate interactive 3D worlds as if they were video games from text or image descriptions.

Project Astra : Google’s said experimental AI works as an advanced smart assistant. Through a device you can see the world around you, understand what you say and answer your questions in a way similar to a person.

Google has improved its Poject Astra, a universal AI agent prototype that can work on devices such as smart glasses. Google





Whisk : This tool creates images using other images as prompts, that is, it does not require a text prompt to obtain a final result.

Android XR : In partnership with Samsung and Qualcomm, the Mountain View company announced a new operating system to provide unique experiences to augmented reality headsets and glasses.

Pixel Drop : This is a series of updates intended for Pixel phones, either in the form of features or functions.

Gemini 2.0 : It is a multimodal AI model, meaning it can understand and generate information in multiple formats: text, image, audio and video. In addition, it processes text, images, audio and video simultaneously, allowing much more immersive and complete user experiences. However, the great revolution of Gemini 2.0 is in the introduction of advanced AI agents.

Gemini 2.0 Google





NotebookLM : It is a virtual research assistant that can summarize facts, explain complex ideas and generate new connections, all based on selected sources.

Jules : This AI-based coding assistant promises to transform the way developers work because it is designed to automate bug fixes and optimize development cycles.

Willow : It is the first quantum chip to show exponential error reduction as qubits scale, paving the way for large-scale, fault-tolerant quantum computers. Furthermore, according to Google, it has been able to perform in less than five minutes a standard reference calculation that would take one of today’s fastest supercomputers 10,000 trillion years.

GenCast : GenCast represents a fundamental advance in AI-based weather prediction. It is also adapted to the spherical geometry of the Earth and learns to accurately generate the complex probability distribution of future weather scenarios when given the most recent weather as input.

Sign up for our newsletter and receive the latest technology news in your email.