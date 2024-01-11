Through an announcement at a conference, Walmart announced three new services that will be implemented in the United States with the use of artificial intelligence. With the aim of streamlining customer service and facilitating processes, one of them will be focused directly on the in-store experience, while the other two will collaborate with the general experience virtually. According to the statements, these incorporations will improve the working conditions of the chain's employees.

AI has long been involved in different aspects of everyday life. With its notable advancement in recent times, it has more and more functionalities and, therefore, its uses vary and become more sophisticated over time. One of the most widespread is the objective of facilitating routine activities. In that sense, stores and supermarkets are seeking to incorporate it.

Walmart's new services with artificial intelligence in the United States

Specifically, the announcement was made by the company's CEO, Doug McMillon, at the CES technology conference, according to CBS News. On this occasion, the company executive announced the three new services with AI that the supermarket chain will incorporate in the short term.

The first of them is focused on the in-store experience. TO Walmart service members, AI now allows you to pay by using the app to avoid the payment process in branches. Now, The step of showing the printed receipt at the door will also be eliminated. Customers will be able to confirm payment thanks to AI and go home directly with their products, saving more time.

The second service is the implementation of an algorithm that operates for virtual purchases. This creates a consumer profile and performs automatic product replacements.. Based on the frequency with which certain products are purchased, artificial intelligence will predict the needs of that buyer and how often they need to replenish, with orders that will be generated automatically, but which of course can be managed manually by the user.

Walmart announced three new services with artificial intelligence

Finally, it was also announced the ability for Walmart service members to create outfit combinations to share with friends or family and receive a return. This will allow consumers to show options virtually and save the time of trying on clothes and sending photos before making a decision. In his speech, the CEO indicated that AI could end some jobs, but that it will improve the pay and quality of the jobs that exist in the company.