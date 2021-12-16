D.he German handball professionals will most likely have to do without youngster Juri Knorr at the upcoming EM in January. The tournament in Slovakia and Hungary (January 13th to 30th) is currently supposed to take place under 2-G-Plus conditions, but the 21-year-old playmaker of the Rhein-Neckar Löwen is not vaccinated against the corona virus.

“Unfortunately I will have to bend to this rule,” said Knorr to Mannheimer Morgen: “So if I am nominated, I will not be able to take part in the European Championship. I regret that very much. “The backcourt player was infected with Corona in November 2020 and complained of severe symptoms, but his status as” recovered “officially ends after six months.

Trust in natural immune protection

Knorr, son of long-time national player Thomas Knorr, is one of the central players in German handball with a view to the home tournaments in 2024 (EM) and 2027 (World Cup). Born in Flensburg, he is part of the 35-strong pool of players from which national coach Alfred Gislason will form his EM squad at the beginning of the coming week.

Knorr relies on its natural immune protection. Since his recovery, he has had his antibodies and Covid-19-specific T-cell response (T-cells destroy virus-infected cells and support the formation of antibodies) determined on a regular basis. “I trust these medically confirmed results for my natural immunity beyond six months,” said Knorr.

“I also deal with the subject of vaccination and I am aware that as soon as I lose my currently medically proven natural immunity, I will have to deal even more intensively with a possible vaccination,” says Knorr: “I will also at this point if possible incorporate many of the latest findings and studies into my decision. The top priority will continue to be my own health and the protection of my fellow human beings. “

Knorr distances himself from lateral thinkers and conspiracy theorists. “It’s not what it looks like. I’m not a corona denier, “he said:” It was harder for me than others my age. That’s why I take this disease seriously. “

Löwen managing director Jennifer Kettemann emphasized that she should deal with the issue “sensitively” and “with the necessary caution”. However, the club has “neither the intention nor the handle to urge any of our employees to have a corona protection vaccination,” as Kettemann made clear. In a message, the lions referred to their strict test procedure, “to which, of course, Juri Knorr also completely submits”.