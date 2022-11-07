What we didn’t want to happen happened, it’s already leaked Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and the worst of all is that the experience is being ruined, because they are important revelations.

Now, Where are the spoilers for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet? Well, we bumped into it on Facebook and without warning, there were only photos of the game in action in both docked and portable modes. And well, as usual, everyone goes crazy and shares and criticizes everything online.

The bad thing is that it seems that these leaks are there, they live in impunity because they are still there and it is not seen that someone is going to say anything to them in the immediate future. Or well, if it happens, then they are late.

On the other hand, why do we know that all this is real? Technically they are showing parts of the game that are not revealed yet; evolutions of the starters, changes in some classic creatures.

Now you know you can block words on Twitter and TikTok, but what about Facebook? Here you would have to go to little hand and stop following certain pages so that the information does not appear.

When does Pokémon Scarlet and Violet come out?

A detail that we must not lose sight of is that Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will be released on November 18, 2022 on Nintendo Switch. At the time of writing this content, we are not that far from launch. That means there must already be physical copies in various places.

To this we must add that the emulation of Nintendo Switch games is the order of the day and it is very normal and, for that reason, leaks are the order of the day.

Have you run into spoilers yet? Did they ruin your experience?