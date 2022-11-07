His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, said through his official account on the social networking site “Twitter”, I was pleased to participate in the Climate Summit in Sharm El Sheikh.. I wish sister Egypt success in leading international collective action in the face of climate change, which has become a challenge that senses its danger. Everyone.. The UAE is continuing to implement qualitative initiatives in clean energy and we look forward to hosting world leaders at COP28 next year.

The President’s speech during the “COP27” summit in Sharm El-Sheikh.. Video

The President of the State visits the “Cop 27” exhibition area in Sharm El-Sheikh