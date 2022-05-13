Deputy criticized technology created by the STF to classify actions in the UN 2030 Agenda

the federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) criticized this Friday (May 13, 2022) the STF (Federal Supreme Court) for developing a technology to classify actions in the UN 2030 Agenda. At the twitterthe president’s son said he had “I miss when the STF followed the CF [Constituição Federal] and knew that politics was something for the Executive and Legislative”.

The initiative developed by the STF supports the classification in Court proceedings in accordance with the SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) of the UN 2030 Agenda. The Supreme will promote a virtual event about the technology it developed next Monday (May 16, 2022).

According to Eduardo Bolsonaro, the UN 2030 Agenda is “full of beautiful goals that no one disagrees with, but when it comes to execution it’s just gender ideology, ‘women’s reproductive rights’ and so on”.

The 2030 Agenda was created in September 2015, when 193 UN member countries came together to develop a global action plan to promote sustainable development for the next 15 years, so that, by 2030, the world will have more sustainability.

According to the STF, the artificial intelligence that it developed will help judges and civil servants to identify the SDGs in texts of judgments or initial petitions in proceedings. “The initiative is part of the strategic project of Agenda 2030, and is aligned with the technological axis of Minister Luiz Fux’s management of transforming the Supreme Court into a Digital Constitutional Court, which expands access to justice and optimizes the transparency of the Court’s work” .