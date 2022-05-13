For a long time, the group Nectar It was a great success both nationally and internationally. His songs became popular in countries like Bolivia, Ecuador, the United States and even in Europe. With songs like “El Arbolito”, “Ojitos Hechiceros” and “Pecadora” they were able to organize international tours, and thus became an emblem of Peruvian cumbia.

On the morning of May 13, 2007, while Mother’s Day was being celebrated in Peru, thousands of media outlets announced that tragic accident that silenced the voices of one of the most listened to groups in the country.

In 2022, it will be 15 years since Néctar managed to establish itself as a myth for Latin America. Relive everything that happened that day and how the event revolutionized cumbia in Peru forever.

The history of the group

It all started in the City of Buenos Aires, when Jhonny Orosco, a Peruvian immigrant, left his native Ayacucho to start a new life in Argentina as a street vendor due to the economic crisis of the 1980s. This, without imagining that he would later make history. in Peruvian music.

Together with his brother Enrique Orosco, and the musicians Ricardo Hinostroza and Juan Carlos Marchand, in 1995 they decided to form the group called Néctar. Over time, more members were added and they managed to gain a place among the Peruvian and Argentine public, filling hundreds of concerts in both countries.

In this way, one of the most displaced genres in Peru gradually became one of the most loved by the population.

The accident in Argentina

Between applause and shouts, the popular cumbia group had finished another of their presentations at the Mágico Boliviano nightclub, and they had to continue on their way to La Plata for a pending event. However, this show never happened.

Johnny Orosco along with 8 members of the group and 4 other people got into a Mercedes Benz to be transferred to the next location. However, during the early hours of that May 13, the vehicle began to burn in flames after colliding with another and leaving the road. There were no survivors.

After the explosion on the May 25 highway, the bodies of the musicians were unrecognizable and the vehicle completely destroyed. Later it was learned that Juan Murillo was at the wheel, a Peruvian businessman who lived in Argentina and hired the group for a show the next day at night.

The bodies of Johnny and Enrique Orosco, Miguel Porras, Ricardo Hinostroza, Pascual Pine, Pedro García, Juan Carlos Marchand and Daniel Tahuan were repatriated and a tribute was paid to them in the Plaza de Acho (bullring) in Lima.

Why did the Peruvian cumbia revolutionize?

Before the resounding success of the group, cumbia was a genre that was not well received among the Peruvian public. With the internationalization of this, the perception of thousands of Peruvians changed completely and they began to become familiar with the rhythm of cumbia and chicha.

“With Néctar, one of the first Peruvian bands to be successful abroad, this perception changes and the national cumbia begins to be more accepted by other social sectors,” Jaime Bailón, author of the book “Chicha Power,” told BBC Mundo.

It is thanks to Néctar and other bands that arrived or emerged in Peru that these genres have become one of the most listened to. According to Bailón, the appearance of northern bands like Armonía 10 or Agua Marina also helped.

Still, they haven’t been able to match the Nectar icon. “A lot had to do with his disappearance, but before they were one of the most recognized,” he clarified.