The Liverpool coach, the German jurgen kloppprepares the team for a decisive duel facing the European competitions: the ‘reds’ face Leicester City, a club that is in the fight not to be relegated.

Before the duel this Monday, Klopp was full of praise for the Colombian Luis Diazwho missed a good part of the season due to a severe knee injury and returned just a few games ago.

📺 Jurgen Klopp on coming into form: “I never questioned these boys – mentality wise these boys are exceptional but for long periods of the season, we still couldn’t deliver. Is it normal for human beings? Maybe – but I think it was for too long. That is the truth .” 🔴 pic.twitter.com/QYsnoo5nAT — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) May 13, 2023

The return of the Colombian coincides with the rise of Liverpool, which is now in fifth position and dreams of a victory to be only one unit behind Newcastle United and Manchester United (66).

Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool manager. See also Pibe Valderrama is not far behind and speaks with emotion about Luis Díaz Photo: EFE/EPA/Peter Powell

“He is a natural player. I love him, I absolutely love him. Is incredible”, Klopp said about the Colombian.

Luis Díaz, on his return, scored an important goal against Tottenham. “He is very intelligent in football, he moves in the right areas, he defends naturally from his position, goal threat, speed, nerve,” said.

Klopp acknowledged that Luis Díaz’s loss for several months was a hard blow for the team. The ‘reds’ suffered hard falls during the season and after several years fighting for everything, in this 2023 they are without titles. “Very, very special player, I have to say. We miss him so much,” he noted.

Liverpool will visit Leicester this Monday, at 2 in the afternoon, in a match that can be seen on ESPN and Star+.

