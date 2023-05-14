The Podemos-Izquierda Unida-Alianza Verde campaign held an event this Sunday morning at the Neighborhood Association of the Barrio de la Concepción in which the founder of Podemos and president of the Republic and Democracy Institute, Juan Carlos Monedero; the regional coordinator of Podemos, Javier Sánchez Serna; the candidate for the presidency of the Region of Murcia María Marín; the regional coordinator of Izquierda Unida Verdes, José Luis Álvarez Castellanos; the candidate for mayor of Cartagena, Leli García, and number 2 on the local list, Victoria Rodríguez.

Purse took part in the event to review the history of Spanish democracy and how we have reached the present moment. The founder of Podemos recalled that Cartagena has “a history of struggle and resistance” and that Podemos-IU-AV is the political force that collects that heritage of “the dignity of the canton, of the democrats who resisted the fascist bombings for 3 years of civil war, and the workers’ struggle against the dismantling of industry». In addition, Monedero highlighted the harmony between López Miras and Díaz Ayuso to end all public services and stressed that the solution to this process of privatization and deterioration of the natural environment “necessarily goes through María Marín and to strengthen the candidacy of Podemos-IU -Green Alliance in the institutions, together with the push of the streets to carry out the necessary changes».

Monedero ended his speech by paraphrasing Bertolt Brecht and recalled that “only peoples with a conscience have hope and that hope in the Region is called María Marín.”

For her part, the candidate of Podemos-IU-Alianza Verde for the presidency of the Region of Murcia, María Marín, assured that she wants to be “the first woman to win an election in the Region of Murcia, but also the first female president of Cartagena”. . Marín vindicated the role of the port city and stressed that with a Cartagena president “Cartagena will be respected and the dignity it deserves and the equality it has not had in the last 40 years will be restored.” The candidate considered that throughout the last 40 years, the regional governments “have done little or nothing for this land”, in addition to “robbing us with their corruption, poisoning the children of the Sierra Minera or allowing that unscrupulous businessmen destroy the Mar Menor without the Government of San Esteban having taken a measure to protect it ». A situation that, according to Marín, “can only change with a government of Podemos, Izquierda Unida and Alianza Verde.”

The regional coordinator of Podemos, Javier Sánchez Serna, also participated in the event, who affirmed that Cartagena has been mistreated for decades, but rejected that the alternative is “a Citizen Movement that says it would not agree with the PSOE and the PP, but to which It would not matter much to him to govern with Vox ». “In the end, those who call themselves cantonals are only businessmen who use Cartagena as their private farmhouse,” he criticized, while “the true cantonals are here” since “the democratic memory of the Canton is that of the labor movement and it is the one that represents Podemos-IU-Green Alliance».

As for the local sphere, the candidate for mayor of Cartagena, Leli García, assured that since her candidacy they are aware that it is necessary to “transform the municipality from nearby, improving public services and betting on structuring the municipality.” For García, the Popular Party has carried out “a disastrous management, riddled with corruption”, something that is demonstrated in the Port Authority, “where the popular ones have deployed all their ‘modus operandi’ to parasitize the institutions.”

The candidate opted to put the institutions at the service of the citizenry, creating participation tools and acting with total transparency. “It is time to be brave to recover Cartagena, to put our city in its rightful place and banish corruption from Arroyo and Castejón once and for all,” García concluded.