Mahrez scored three goals against Sheffield United, becoming the first player to score a “hat-trick” in the FA Cup semi-finals, 65 years ago.

However, coach Pep Guardiola revealed another aspect of Mahrez’s joy, which is the player’s anger, due to his exclusion from the starting line-up in the team’s most important matches in recent months.

What did Guardiola say about Mahrez?

He’s mad at me when he doesn’t start all the time.

Mahrez makes me notice when he is angry, and he does not hide it.

I am very happy for Riyad, he is a person who loves to play football, he has done a lot for Manchester City and hopefully he will continue in the future.

He is not the man who comes to do his work for a certain time and then goes home, on the contrary. (Referring to Mahrez’s lack of silence on the decline in his role in the team).

He’s always angry with me when he’s not playing, but I know very well his quality and on the biggest stages and in the big moments, he’s there.

I know I lost the battle to prove to him that he is very important to the group.

It is noteworthy that Mahrez has performed remarkably since the return of the European Championships after the 2022 World Cup, before Guardiola decided to reduce reliance on him, until he became a substitute player for Bernardo Silva and others.