Coahuila.- A man of 32 years lost his life after suffering a strong capsize vehicle when driving van for him municipality of Lerdo.

the tragic capsize happened in front of Las Isabeles townon the road that leads to the town of Ciudad Juarez, Durangodetails information published by the newspaper El Siglo de Torreón.

He deceased was identified as Miguel Angel M., 32 years old.

This accident It happened around 5:30 p.m. Saturdayit is added.