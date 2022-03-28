South Korea.- Song Ji-a she was an influencer loved and loved by all South Korea, everyone wanted to be like her, but that changed when they realized that his life was all a lieSince the truth was known, she stopped uploading content to her social networks and hopes that her followers will forgive her.

The young influencer conquered everything South Korea Participating in the Netflix dating program Single’s Inferno, she was the favorite of the public as well as the male participants, but everything changed when they realized that her life was a lie.

The young woman was shown wearing luxury brand clothes, lived in an exclusive housing complex and was seen dining in the best restaurants, her popularity was very great but it fell to the ground when the truth was known.

Her fans began to investigate her, to see with determination everything that went up, her clothes, her meals, her life in general, until the truth was known, she was a “fake rich”.

The influencer’s followers discovered that her clothes were fake designer clothes, that was the first of all her deceptions, little by little more came out and she only had to apologize to everyone and delete her content.

Her friends, celebrities and influencers who have videos or photos with her deleted them, so Song Ji-a He apologized to everyone through a video on Youtube.

“I have disappointed many people who believed in me. After the fake product controversy, I have been looking at your reprimands and advice. I acknowledge and reflect on my flaws every day. I will take full responsibility for my mistakes,” the influencer posted on YouTube.