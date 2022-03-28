For the recent ceremony of the Oscar Awards 2022, “Two little caterpillars” was sent by Disney, despite the great success of “No mention of Bruno”. Even so, the winner for best original song was “No time to die”, the acclaimed theme that has the seal of quality of Billie Eilish and Finneasand which is part of the soundtrack of “James Bond: no time to die”.

In this way, the track joins two other songs from the Bond movies that have won the golden statuette in the aforementioned category. These were: Adele’s “Skyfall” from the 2012 film of the same name, and “Writing’s on the Wall” from 2015’s “Spectre” starring Sam Smith.

As additional information, in the TNT broadcast it was mentioned that Eilish is the youngest singer to have lent her voice for the main track in the history of the James Bond saga.

What other songs was it competing against?

“Be Alive” (“King Richard”) – Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson

“Down to Joy” (“Belfast”) – Van Morrison

“Somehow you do” (“Four good days”) – Diane Warren

“Two caterpillars” (“Charm”) – Lin-Manuel Miranda

“James Bond: no time to die” – official synopsis

Five years after the capture of Ernst Stavro Blofeld, James Bond has left active service. His friend and CIA agent Felix Leiter contacts him to help him search for Valdo Obruchev, a missing scientist. When it becomes clear that Obruchev has been kidnapped, Bond must confront a villain whose plans could see the deaths of millions of people.