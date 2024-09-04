The resumption of work activities and the upcoming return to school coincide with a Covid epidemiological situation under control, but still with new positives slightly increasing: 15,221 cases recorded from 22 to 28 August, approximately +11% compared to the 13,690 of the previous week. A year ago, the Government passed the decree that abolished the latest isolation measures and opened a new phase in the management of the infection, with the possibility of leaving home and going to work with the ongoing illness, no obligation to wear an Ffp2 mask indoors or in the presence of gatherings.

The new recommendations

However, in this year that has passed since the decree, some circulars from the Prevention of the Ministry of Health have also arrived, which have clarified what to do in the event of a positive Covid after a molecular or antigen test: “Wear a respiratory protection device (surgical mask or Ffp2) if you come into contact with other people. If you are symptomatic, stay home until the symptoms are over, practice proper hand hygiene and avoid crowded environments”. A negative swab is no longer necessary to leave the house, but a certain amount of caution is recommended if you have contact with fragile or immunosuppressed people.

For those who come into contact with Covid-positive subjects, the circular of 11 August 2023 clarifies that “no restrictive measures apply”, but “it is still recommended that they pay attention to the possible appearance of Sars-CoV-2 symptoms (fever, cough, sore throat, tiredness) in the days immediately following contact”.