The 75th. edition of the 2024 Emmy Awards will be held this Monday, January 15 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, United States, after a four-month postponement due to the actors' strike that occurred in Hollywood, which also affected the Golden Globes 2024. Anthony Anderson will be the presenter of the ceremony that awards these renowned awards and is organized by the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (ATAS).

Spectators will have the opportunity to watch the event at different times, depending on their country. Likewise, for the Spanish-speaking public it will be broadcast by HBO MAX and TNT. The productions nominated for this award are 'The last of US', 'Succession', 'Merlina' and 'El oso'.

What is the schedule for the 2024 Emmy Awards?

The award ceremony will be on Monday, January 15 and, depending on the country, the schedule may vary. Here we detail the exact time in each country you are in and if you want to follow the minute by minute of these awards.

Peru, Colombia and Ecuador 8.00 pm

Bolivia and Venezuela 9.00 pm

Argentina, Chile and Uruguay 10.00 pm

Mexico, Guatemala and Costa Rica 7.00 pm

Spain 2.00 am on Tuesday, January 16

How and where to watch the 2024 Emmy Awards?

The transmission of the 2024 Emmy Awards It will be available throughout Latin America through the TNT channel and on the HBO Max streaming platform.. In the United States, the ceremony will be broadcast live on the FOX network. For people who do not have cable access, the gala It will be available on streaming services such as Fubo TV, Sling TV or Hulu Live TV. Additionally, PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly will provide live streams through their websites and YouTube channels.

” title=”Jeremy Allen stars in the series 'The Bear' on FX. / Photo: FX capture ” width=”100%” height=”100%” loading=”lazy”/>