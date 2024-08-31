In a long post, the ex of friends courageously states that he has overcome every limit: he wants to start over

A name that fans of Friends 23 they have not forgotten, it is that of Ayle. The young singer has made headlines for his talent and controversial choices. Among the many twists and turns, Ayle has also left Maria De Filippi’s school, only to then ask to return. A decision that has sparked a real earthquake among students and teachers.

Former Amici star Ayle confesses her anxiety to fans

But now, with the talent show now archived, Ayle has decided to take a break not only from the spotlight, but also from the frenzy of everyday life. A choice that, unlike others, was not dictated by the desire to distance himself from music, but by an urgent need to find himself again. Like many other well-known faces of the show, Ayle also felt the weight of the pressure, but in his case, the discomfort was deeper.

With disarming sincerity, Ayle shared a message that struck straight to the hearts of her fans:

“I have a lot of trouble finding pleasure in the little things and also setting limits for myself. These problems have made me feel bad, so bad that I have to take a break from everything and everyone.”

It’s not easy for a young artist to admit that he has overstepped his limits, but Ayle has done so with couragerecognizing that he had fallen into a dangerous vicious circle. The artificial pleasure given by extreme situations or harmful substances do not lead to the desired well-being. He has demonstrated an awareness that few at his age can boast.

This break, however, is not a farewell, but rather a promise. Ayle has assured that he will return stronger, with new music and a new energy. His final appeal, “Live a healthy life and try to love yourself,” it’s a warning not to get lost, even when everything seems to be going too fast.

Ayle’s maturity shows that sometimes, stopping is the only way to start again stronger than before. And we are sure that his journey is not over yet: the stage awaits him, and with him, all his fans.

