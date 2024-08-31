A dramatic case of medical malpractice shakes Cortina and casts a shadow over the San Martino hospital in Belluno, an Italian excellence in the medical field. Gianfranco Albertia 79-year-old man, died after being discharged from surgery. The elderly man, who had been hospitalized in the Cardiology department for days, died of aortic dissection, a fatal event that left him no chance.

Malpractice case at San Martino hospital in Belluno: 79-year-old man dies after heart surgery

The episode immediately raised doubts and questions, leading the Prosecutor’s Office to open an investigation into manslaughter with responsibility in the health sector. The head of the Cardiology department and the doctor who performed the procedure for inserting the stent on the heart of the 79-year-old, are currently under investigation.

THE‘autopsy on Alberti’s body will be crucial to determine the exact causes of death. From the first analyses it seems to emerge that death occurred due to hemothoraxcaused by aortic dissection. However, it will be necessary to wait months to obtain a complete picture and answer the questions raised by the Prosecutor’s Office.

The autopsy was also attended by consultants from the various parties involved: the coroner Marchesinrepresenting the Alberti family, Dr. Ius for the investigated head physician and the coroner Silvia Drum for the second specialist involved. The presence of multiple experts underscores the complexity and seriousness of the case, which could lead to further developments in the coming weeks.

The Prosecutor’s Office is now focusing on a fundamental point: was it possible for cardiologists to diagnose the aortic dissection during hospitalization? This question, still unanswered, will be the subject of further investigations, which are only just beginning. It is not excluded that, as the investigation progresses, other people may be registered as suspects.

The case of Mr. Alberti has shocked public opinion due to the high level of professionalism that the hospital usually displays. Saint Martin of Bellunoa spearhead in the national healthcare landscape. But it is known that even the best can make mistakes.

