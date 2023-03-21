Pierpaolo Panzieri’s killer appeared before the investigating judge. He continues to say that he followed Javè’s voice, he had to kill two other people

“Otherwise I would have sinned. I am an honest criminal”, this is how Alessandrini, the 30-year-old friend of Pier Paolo Panzierihe defined himself before the judge, during the guarantee interrogation.

Michael Alessandrini

Has confessed to the crime and revealed that his task wasn’t finished there, there were two more sinners he should have to punish after Pierpaolo Panzieri. Alessandrini explained that the God of him, Javehad told him to eliminate the three people, because they were sinners and for the good of humanity.

On February 20, the accused went to the home of his friend, who had invited him to dinner. But something went wrong during the meal. Alessandrini was fierce on Pierpaolo with a knife, breaking his life forever. Then he fled with his parents’ car and reached Romania, where he was stopped by the authorities.

Pier Paolo Panzieri

After his extradition to Italy, he appeared before the judge. He keeps repeating that he did it for will of his God and gave the name and surname of two other people who should have been punished immediately after Pierpaolo.

The motive of Pierpaolo Panzieri’s crime

The 30-year-old ended the life of his only friend because he was convinced he had one relationship with Julia, who he believed to be his fiancée. That same Julia who, heard by the investigators, has denied their relationship and any connection to the victim. They knew each other and attended each other, the girl went to see Alessandrini at the family hotel, but they didn’t have a romance.

Pier Paolo Panzieri

The 30-year-old’s lawyer asks for one psychiatric expertise. Here are his words: