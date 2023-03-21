The new started today PachiMarchi event Of Overwatch 2 which offers various rewards including an adorable and colorful one Pachimari themed skin for Roadhog and offers a new themed mode starring this character.

Available until April 4, 2023, the event offers limited-time mode Roadhog’s Catch-A-Mariin a kill-confirmed deathmatch style, in which players as this anti-hero will have to eliminate as many opponents as possible and collect their Pachi-mari, the cute Overwatch mascot, to accumulate points.

There will also be some challenges which will allow you to obtain the epic skin for Roadhog of the image above, as well as charms, namecards and profile icons. Even just logging into Overwatch 2 before the end of the event will receive the Hogimari icon.

We also remind you that the collaboration event between Overwatch 2 and One-Punch Man is still ongoing with the skins of Saitama for Doomfist, of Tatsumaki for Kiriko, that of Genos for Genji and that of Spatent Rider for Soldier-76.