He did not make it Fabio Card, died in the flood in Emilia Romagnain the garage of his house, which he wanted to free from the water that kept rising. His wife found him, face up, pale white in the face. When she saw him, for a moment she believed he was still alive. But that wasn’t the case: unfortunately there was nothing they could do for him.

I found him upside down, white, in the water… I started screaming, the neighbors arrived, his colleagues. They understood right away, I didn’t, I thought he was still alive.

These are the words of Sara, the 43-year-old wife of Fabio Scheda, one of the 14 people who lost their lives in the flood in Emilia Romagna. The couple lived in the hamlet of Idice, in San Lazzaro di Savena, in the province of Bologna. He fell down a well and drowned while pumping out her garage.

The couple lived in a house where no evacuation had been planned. For the mayor Isabella Conti a drama:

A drama for our community, an unspeakable pain for his loved ones, we are disconcerted and saddened, we cling to the family. Please, I won’t stop repeating it, stay at home. You can’t die like this.

The community clings to the family of Fabio Scheda, among the people who lost their lives in Emilia Romagna due to the flood

In San Lazzaro Fabio Scheda was well known. He had an online production and sales company of household items and furniture. He had recently had a child with Sara, who will have to grow up without his dad by his side.