Mexico City.- After the painful defeat in the Azteca against ‘El Rebaño’, Fernando “El Tano” Ortiz decided to leave the bench of the Águilas del América.

The former Azulcrema coach announced his decision at the post-match press conference, where he showed visibly affected for the way his team collapsed in the second half against the classic rival.

“Tano” started the press conference by congratulating his rival, speaking of the notorious superiority shown on the pitch by the rojiblanco team.

“You have to admit that the opponent played bettercongratulations on your pass to the final”, said the Argentine coach.

After that, Ortiz announced his departure as follows:

“For my part and for my coaching staff it’s a closed loop with the institution, I wanted to tell you that, have a good night and thank you for everything”.

Thus ended the stage Fernando Ortiz as coach of one of the largest national soccer institutions. In barely a minute before the media, “Tano” bitterly announced the end of his time at the club.

Since his arrival in America in March 2022, the Argentine managed to qualify for the Mexican soccer league in all the tournaments it played, falling in the semifinals against Pachuca and Toluca in the Clausura 2022 and Apertura 2022 tournaments respectively.

This new disaster in the same instance against the eternal rival ended up condemning a coach who assumed the responsibility of leading America at a time of great uncertainty after the departure of Solari.

Under his orders, the Azulcrema played colorful, offensive and tremendously effective football in the rival area but, as usually happens in these cases, a defeat in the semifinals against a rival like Guadalajara is a very heavy burden for any Americanista coach, therefore, the announcement of his departure seemed to be a matter of time.