New chilling details emerge on the murder of Giulia Tramontano, the 29-year-old seven months pregnant killed in Senago (Milan) on May 27 by her partner Alessandro Impagnatiello. Before killing her with 37 stab wounds, Impagnatiello tried to poison the woman and her fetus that she was carrying not only with rat poison, as revealed by the autopsy, but also with ammonia and chloroform.

Details, these, revealed by Repubblica and emerged from Giulia’s chats and from the online purchases of Impagnatiello. Indeed, on February 16, the barman of the Armani Cafè bought a package of chloroform stabilized with amylene via the web. Product that he allegedly made Giulia Tramontano take at least once, as evidenced by a message from the girl sent to her partner: “I slept very badly and I feel drugged” she wrote to Impagnetiello a week before the murder.

In another message sent to her mother on December 9, 2022, after discovering she was pregnant, Giulia wrote: “The water we took smells terribly of ammonia”. The woman will then listen to her mother’s advice: throw away the entire package. But it will not be enough to stop Impagnetiello’s diabolical plan.