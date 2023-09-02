Genoa – First press conference of Luciano Spalletti as coach of the national team. The day after the calls, the new coach of Italy spoke of the emotions and sensations he feels at the beginning of this new adventure. «I thank Gravina for giving me this wonderful position and all the staff of the Federation, they have been very intense days – says the new coach – I spent a lot of time in this place which is the University of Football, but being here at the press conference of my presentation as coach of Italy is an indescribable emotion”.

Among the concepts on which Spalletti dwelt, also that of happiness that a footballer must feel when he wears the blue shirt. “I can’t be happy if I don’t see happy people around me – adds the coach – Naples and the Neapolitans have been my happiness. I think this thing needs to be clarified right away with the players too because they too must be happy to wear this shirt. We have to scream our happiness to wear this shirt, I want to see belonging to this shirt. It’s not just any shirt because the national team shirt always stays with us, we’ll bring it into the teams we go to play for. He’s always wearing the club shirt.”

Spalletti then recalled that Italy has had champions who “showed us what the sense of belonging means such as Mazzola, Rivera, Riva, Lippi and Baggio”. “These champions – he added – will always be with us, even those who are no longer there like Gianluca Vialli who will always be with us. They will be our guiding spirits.”

The new coach then also dedicated a passage to the question of the termination clause with his old club, Napoli: “I am convinced I made the right choice”. Among the topics touched upon, also that of natives of sight the confirmation among the squad of the Genoan Mateo Retegui and the presence in Italy of other players who can be called up. “The relationship with the natives? There is a fairly negative percentage which is that of Serie A members, 150 out of 570 can be called up – he says – we have to see the team where they play, the position. This is why it is easy for me to go back to an Indian saying that says “It is not where you are born that reveals the tribe you belong to, but where you die”. So we have to go and see what other parts of the world are offering as well. The real victory is when you go to the other side of the world and find children who identify Italy with Buffon”.

Full squad list:

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint Germain), Alex Meret (Naples), Ivan Provedel (Lazio), Guglielmo Vicario (Tottenham);

Defenders: Alessandro Bastoni (Inter), Cristiano Biraghi (Fiorentina), Nicolò Casale (Lazio), Matteo Darmian (Inter), Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli), Federico Dimarco (Inter), Gianluca Mancini (Roma), Alessio Romagnoli (Lazio), Giorgio Scalvini (Atalanta), Leonardo Spinazzola (Rome);

Midfielders: Nicolò Barella (Inter), Bryan Cristante (Roma), Davide Frattesi (Inter), Manuel Locatelli (Juventus), Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma), Matteo Pessina (Monza), Sandro Tonali (Newcastle);

Forwards: Federico Chiesa (Juventus), Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds), Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Matteo Politano (Naples), Giacomo Raspadori (Naples), Mateo Retegui (Genoa), Mattia Zaccagni (Lazio), Nicolò Zaniolo (Aston Villa).