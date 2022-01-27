Well-known television host and soap opera actor Alfredo Adame is involved in a new controversy, this after a heated fight he had with a couple in an area of ​​the Periférico Sur in Mexico City. According to his version, one of these people was about to cause a car accident and his actions gradually made him “warm up”, as it is colloquially said.

This morning Alfredo Adame, 61 years old and originally from Guadalajara, state of Jalisco, Mexico, was on TV Azteca’s “Venga la alegría” program, where he spoke about what happened. The controversial television presenter He assured that he will sue the couple for the attacks he received and also accused them of theft.

The drivers of “Come joy” Flor Rubio, Horacio Villalobos and Ricardo Casares, they scolded Alfredo Adame for the street fight scandal with a man and a woman.

“You are a man with a short fuse, we live in a dangerous city, you had an image of a very cool family driver and now all Alfredo Adame’s notes are of violence,” Horacio Villalobos told him. “Yesterday this video appeared, everyone at that time on social networks was: ‘again Adame in violence'”.

Alfredo Adame was clear when answering: “and it will continue to be if they insist on that position of attacking and attacking me.”

At his words, the driver Flor Rubio told him a few truths. “There if not Alfredo, I think you do have to change that part, because you have been a great figure on television for many years and you have to admit that if you had not gotten out (of your car), those videos would not exist” .

The actor did not give his arm to twist and said he did not regret what happened. Flor Rubio regretted having to see these types of images of Alfredo Adame, noting that she misses “the morning driver, the one from a few years ago, the one who had no problems, you can’t suggest people get off and fight in the streets.”

Read more: “She is the one who hits me”, alleged woman who fought with actor Alfredo Adame, tells her version

He also mentioned that it was not pleasant at all to see him lying on the street during the fight: “We did not like seeing you fighting with those people, we do not like seeing you in that situation, in the end you succumbed, I neither envy you nor hate you, I appreciate you of all my life and I’m telling you, I don’t want to see you like this again, I want to see you as a shining television host, I don’t want to see you fighting in the streets”.