Ramon Terrats Smile again. The midfielder, who already appeared in the squad for last matchday against Lugo, is available for Míchel and ready to regain his status in the squad. He is fully recovered from the operation he underwent in November 2021 for a stress fracture in the tibia and this is demonstrated in the day-to-day life of the rojiblanco team. He shortened the terms of his recovery and this Saturday against Amorebieta he could have minutes again. Winning is not lacking and it is that he missed stepping on the pitch. “I feel very well. It was not an easy process when they told you that you had to have surgery, but family and colleagues helped me a lot and now I’m happy because things have gone very well“, he explained in an interview to the official media of Girona.

Terrats, who has this season marked in red for his consecration in professional football, maintains the illusion of before the illusion. Of course, the recovery process has not been easy because “It was the first operation he suffered in football and I thank Dr. Cugat’s team, who helped me a lot by making it clear to me how things would go. The truth is that they have gone very well, I have even recovered faster than we all expected and Luckily I can now enjoy the field“. Injuries never come at a good time and that is why in addition to the work that is done on the pitch, mental work is also vital: “Psychologically it is difficult because you see from the outside how everyone trains and you miss it. Especially on match days, when you’re in the stands. I’ve missed the nerves before the game, but luckily the other day against Lugo I was already. I feel good, wanting to move on”, stated Terrats.

The young midfielder has returned to the team when best feelings They are offering themselves and he does not hide that making a hole in the core is going to cost him. But he is there to help in any way possible and, furthermore, Míchel blindly trusts him: “I hope to be able to adapt to the situations that I find myself in because I know that now it will be difficult for me to enter because people have the rhythm of competition“. Finally, he talked about how he sees the team and “has progressed a lot since I got injured. We have improved our offensive and defensive game a lot and every day we work on it a little more. Míchel is very clear about what he wants to play, he has made it clear to us and in that sense the team has improved a lot. We are scoring quite a few goals and we would like to concede less. I think this is an aspect to improve. Hopefully we can achieve the goal.”