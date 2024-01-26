One of the options available to apply for a permanent residence card or green card is through marriage. US citizens, and those who already have residency status, can support their spouse in obtaining this immigration status. However, What happens if the person discovers that the relationship was only established with the intention of having this document authorized.

The immigration lawyer, Alma Rosa Nieto, who has a special section on Telemundo to resolve the doubts regarding immigration issues, shared the case of a woman named Vero, who claims to have discovered that Her husband only married her to obtain permanent residency. and now he wants to know if getting divorced can cancel that document.

The answer is yes. The lawyer explained that the person who has citizenship or residence is the one who takes the reins in these types of cases, so, If there are any circumstances why you no longer wish to continue with the request, you can stop the process.

If the other person has not entered the territory of the United States, the process can be stopped, It will only be necessary to send a copy of the last communication received from the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) where a series of numbers appear that correspond to the particular case.

When shipping, you must clarify that you no longer want to continue with the process, explaining the reasons, in this case, that the couple was committing fraud. According to the lawyer, no more evidence or information will be requested, the authorities will simply cancel the process.

If the marriage was only for convenience, the green card process can be stopped.

What happens if the green card has already been authorized and you discover that the marriage was only for convenience

In the event that permanent residence has already been authorized by marriage, Nieto recalled that it is a conditional residence valid for two years, so, after discovering the true intentions of his partner, It is enough to wait for the period to expire and, since there will be no renewal, it will be invalidated.

The above means that The person who wanted to take advantage of a romantic relationship to obtain the Green Card will no longer be able to continue with the processing, since it will require your partner to authorize the process again.

In the latter case, if the couple has already obtained a permanent green card; that is, the one that must be renewed every 10 years, The defrauded person can write a letter to Uscis informing what the circumstances were. In this way, your complaint will be registered and if the other decides to apply for citizenship, the immigration officer will ask you more questions to know if you are eligible and your background will be a basis for denying the procedure.