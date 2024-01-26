Marisol Aguirre He has decided to shout from the rooftops that he fell in love again. The artist's new beau is Carlos Enrique Vásquez. Although this dentist by profession is not a public figure, within his closest circle there is a character from the entertainment world with whom he maintains a relationship. strong bondin this case, Valeria Piazza. The former beauty queen and the actress's new boyfriend are joined by a bond. Below, in this note, we tell you all the details.

What does Carlos Vásquez, Marisol Aguirre's new boyfriend, do and what is his age?

The first time he saw Marisol Aguirrewith her new boyfriend Carlos Enrique Vasquez It was in September 2023. The cameras of Magaly Medina's program captured the actress and her boyfriend showing affection to each other in a karaoke located in Miraflores.

Then, the couple left that nightclub in the early hours of the morning and, finally, went to the 'Sparrow' apartment.

After that, the production of 'Magaly TV, la firma' investigated and it was discovered that Marisol's boyfriend has 55 years forksdental surgeon. Likewise, he is a graduate of the San Marcos University, with a master's degree in Dentistry and Scientific Research, a specialty in Orthodontics and with a diploma in Implantology.

How was the meeting between the children of Marisol Aguirre and her boyfriend Carlos Vásquez?

The actress Marisol Aguirre was encouraged to share on her social networks what the meeting between her children was like.Stefano MeierandGia Meier(as a result of his relationship withChristian Meier)and her boyfriend,Carlos Enrique Vasquez.

In those images it is seen that Aguirre, his heirs and his partner are enjoying dinner at a restaurant in Miraflores. “My children are very fond of him, they have fitted in well and they hang out together”said Marisol during an interview for 'Amor y fuego'.

Marisol Aguirre, her children and her boyfriend in a Miraflores restaurant. Photo: composition LR/Instagram/Marisol Aguirre

What is the link that unites Marisol Aguirre's boyfriend and former miss Valeria Piazza?

Some days ago, Marisol Aguirre He shared some images on his social networks on his mother's birthday. Valeria Piazza, Cecilia Vásquez. To this event, the popular 'Sparrow' arrived hand in hand with her current boyfriend, Carlos Enrique Vasquezwho is the brother of Cecilia.

Valeria Piazza shared some images of her mother's birthday, Cecilia Vásquez, which was attended by her uncle Carlos Vásquez and his girlfriend, Marisol Aguirre. Photo: LR composition/Instagram/Marisol Aguirre/Valeria Piazza

In that sense, the couple Marisol Aguirre and Valeria Piazza maintain the relationship of uncle and niece. It should be noted that Carlos Vásquez refers to the former Miss Peru Universe also as his goddaughter.

