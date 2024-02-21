Among the guests of the special on Maurizio Costanzo there was also Enzo Iacchetti: his moving memory

One of the most touching moments of the special dedicated to Maurizio Costanzo, which aired in the late evening yesterday on Canale 5, was the one in which he spoke Enzo Iacchetti. The comedian and presenter, born artistically thanks to Maurizio, interviewed by Il Corriere della Sera, remembered him fondly by talking about all the experiences they had together, the advice he always gave him and also the enormous pain he felt when he discovered his death. of him.

Approximately exactly one year after the death of the immense Maurizio Costanzo, his wife Maria De Filippi and his Mediasetwhat has been his home for decades, they organized one special dedicated to him. It aired last night, from Parioli theatre, home of his inimitable show. Where thousands of guests have passed and many of the faces who are now among the best known in cinema and entertainment in Italy have been born artistically.

Among these there is also Enzo Iacchetti, who was discovered by Maurizio himself and who intervened during the special to talk about Costanzo and remember him with words of infinite esteem and affection.

After many failed auditions, including one right at Maurizio Costanzo ShowIacchetti had decided to drop everything and open a bar. As fate would have it, someone read his lyrics after he was gone and so he came recalled. Costanzo gave him a chance: “I thought I'd do one episode, but I did 187“.

Thanks to the talk show Iacchetti then obtained a success ever greater, but what matters for the comedian is that it led him to establish a relationship of deep friendship and respect precisely with Costanzo:

I loved him and asked him for advice on everything. I gave up many well-paid evenings so as not to say no to him.

Getting to Parioli and not finding it, for Iacchetti was a trauma: