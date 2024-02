Nayib Bukele was re-elected in El Salvador with the defense of toughening the fight against organized crime. | Photo: Bienvenido Velaso/EFE

El Salvador's electoral court confirmed that the party of the re-elected president, Nayib Bukele, will occupy 54 seats in Congress, made up of 60 representatives, equivalent to 90%.

With this, Nova Ideias guarantees a supermajority in the federal Legislature, a victory already expected and announced previously by the president of the small Central American country.

The general elections took place on February 4, however the electoral system suffered from technical problems and the counting of votes had to be done manually, which led to a request from the opposition for the results to be annulled.

Even before the courts announced the massive victory, Bukele had already declared himself the winner of the electoral contest, at the beginning of February. At the time, he stated that he secured 58 seats in Congress, which was not confirmed in the release of the country's electoral authority this week.

The Nationalist Republican Alliance (Arena) and the National Conciliation Party (PCN), both right-wing, will each have two seats in Congress, while the Christian Democratic parties (PDC) and Vamos will each occupy one seat. The left-wing Farabundo Martí National Liberation Front, after 30 years, ran out of space in the Legislature.

Bukele was re-elected with more than 80% of the votes. The “electoral success” of the current head of state of the small Central American nation is the result of his strict actions against drug trafficking and the criminal gangs that controlled different regions of the country.

His administration restricted several constitutional rights, including those of defense and freedom of association and movement, initiating a series of police operations that arrested thousands of criminals throughout the national territory. Such security-oriented actions have earned it an exorbitant 90% popularity.