We all know Guendalina Tavassi and the great sympathy with which she usually faces the difficulties of life. The former contestant of the Island of the Famous, however, made a very touching confession regarding the difficult relationship she has with her physical partner.

Guendalina Tavassi

Here's what happened and why the woman took amphetamines in the past.

Modern society and the ideal of the perfect body

We all know how important substance is over form, but unfortunately in a modern society like ours, it is not always easy to appeal to this type of philosophy. Currently there are far too many aesthetic canons that society imposes in order to conform to everyone else.

The man he must be tall, muscular, powerful and above all full of abs. There woman instead, it is considered as such only in the presence of Junoesque shapes, excessive thinness and the ability to appear perfect in every context.

Guendalina Tavassi

We are all aware of what this information is wrong and above all dangerous for all those people who do not have the strength to oppose this partly dictatorial regime. Diets, lots of sport and cosmetic surgery, a medical discipline that allows you to correct those errors that not even commitment and good will can invalidate.

He knows all this very well Guendalina Tavassi, a beautiful woman who had the opportunity to make herself known to the public due to her participation in various reality shows. The girl actually participated in the Big Brother several years ago while recently she was a shipwreck ofIsland of the Famous.

“I used amphetamines to lose weight”: the touching words of Guendalina Tavassi

As we often hear, all that glitters is not gold. When we see a famous person enjoying a beauty and we cannot imagine how the same thing happened to a statuesque physicist ploy to obtain this condition.

Guendalina Tavassi he therefore decided to talk about his relationship with food and his body, declaring that he had been taking drugs for some time amphetamines in order to lose weight. This is an easier route even if the consequences for the body can be truly devastating.

Guendalina Tavassi I gave myself shots and I wasn't hungry anymore. I did this for two and a half years. I had to go to the Island of the Famous and I didn't want to be seen out of shape.

Truly very touching words, which make it clear that she is also a woman gifted with greatness personality how she can fall victim to the impositions of society and the standards required by our world. Fortunately, now all this is just a distant memory.