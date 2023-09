Thursday, September 21, 2023, 00:28







Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The Global Hozono Jairis wants more this season. Yesterday he introduced power forward Abby Bishop (34 years old), a player who intimidates her rivals, both because of her game and her career. The Australian comes to Alcantarilla to be a reference.

Abby Bishop, visibly…

This content is exclusive for subscribers