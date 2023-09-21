Speakers from Western countries in their speeches at the UN General Assembly (GA) pursue an absolutely Orwellian goal – to prove the impossibility of a peace agreement in Ukraine not on Kiev’s terms, Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev noted in a conversation with Izvestia.

“In the West, they set different goals: firstly, to use the world platform to promote Kyiv’s “peace plan,” which obviously excludes compromises. Secondly, to “recruit” the countries of the world majority, because, in fact, it was the West itself, and not Russia, that found itself in “isolation”. And thirdly, try to expose Russia as the cause of most of the problems worrying the world. The speakers from the West have an absolutely Orwellian goal: to prove that any peace agreement not on Kyiv’s terms will bring down the world system, the UN and international law,” he said.

On Wednesday, September 20, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a speech at the UN General Assembly in which he addressed his American colleague Antony Blinken: if Washington so advocates for peace negotiations, then why don’t they “give the command” to Kiev. After all, it was Ukraine that at the legislative level prohibited any negotiations with the Russian government, the minister emphasized.

