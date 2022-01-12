I claim If you can’t get up from the couch after a day’s work, something’s wrong – Psychologist tells you how many breaks you should take during the day

The importance of breaks is understood on a principled level, but in many workplaces it is still problematic to treat them, says Anniina Virtanen, a psychologist and researcher at the National Institute of Occupational Health.

The story is part of the I argue series, where one expert shares his or her views on an interesting topic related to his or her field.

Psychologist and a researcher at the National Institute of Occupational Health Anniina Virtanen:

“Breaks during work are important because they help prevent the accumulation of workload and maintain a state of alertness. If we are so tired in the evening after work that we cannot play with our children, see friends or have a hobby, then there is something wrong with working conditions.