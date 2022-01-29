This Friday, January 28, I am: international great battles defined the imitators who pass to the final stretch. That is why the contestants dueled so that the jury chooses only one of them. There are five competitors who will do their best to convince and show the public that one of them is better.

YOU CAN SEE: Why will the imitator of Roberto Carlos, winner in Colombia, not be in the final of Yo Soy?

‘Ricardo Montaner’

The first to appear on stage I am: great battles was the Ecuadorian imitator of Ricardo Montaner. On his way through the set, he interpreted the famous song “So in love”, with which he faced ‘Demi Lovato’, who could not go to the final of the reality show.

“Great battle by both. As Katia says, she is very precise, but those little details have made me make this decision”, said Janick Maceta, who chose Montaner. “One of you sang better, one of you has a better character color, one of you has a career more as a soloist, but one more as an impersonator”, indicated Mauri Stern, and chose ‘Montaner’.

Among the finalists are ‘Jose Feliciano’, ‘Yuri’ and ‘Juan Gabriel’. Photo: Capture / Latina

‘Yuri’

The imitator of the Mexican singer Yuri He looked very impressive on stage with a purple suit. She confronted ‘Celia Cruz’, who mentioned that it is the first time that she imitates the sauce boat.

After the presentation of the artists, Mauri Stern was not so convinced. “It was a bit of a deflated night. I’m going for the one that I think sang better, not 100% the color, but better”, he said, choosing ‘Yuri’. Given this, Jorge decided to fill the contestant with compliments and told her that she was a teacher.

Among the finalists are ‘Jose Feliciano’, ‘Yuri’ and ‘Juan Gabriel’. Photo: Capture / Latina

‘John Gabriel’

“Why do you make me cry”, was the theme with which ‘John Gabriel’ charmed the jury and went to the final stretch. The impersonator appeared on stage with a glass of whiskey, similar to the presentation the real singer made at a major performance. He faced ‘José José’, who sang “Mi vida”.

“I want to see them both in the final and it is a difficult decision that we have to make. They are both talented and incredible”, said Janick, and chose ‘Juan Gabriel’. For his part, Mauri Stern was in charge of making the final decision. “I don’t see any better imitators of each other, but there is something very special that happened inside of me and I have to go this way,” he said, choosing Ronald Hidalgo.

‘Feliciano’

the imitator of Feliciano he faced ‘Lucho Barrios’, who sang the popular song “Marabú”, but did not make it to the final. By unanimous decision, the jury voted for the Puerto Rican singer. The first to give his opinion was Jorge Henderson. “Today my vote is for José Feliciano,” he said briefly. “I already have my vote here, since it has been excellent,” said Janick Maceta. The final decision was made by Mauri Stern, who immediately showed the name ‘José Feliciano’.

Among the finalists are ‘Jose Feliciano’, ‘Yuri’ and ‘Juan Gabriel’. Photo: Capture / Latina

‘Bravo Boy’

The contestants who faced each other at the end were ‘Bravo Boy’ and ‘Emmanuel’, but who stood out tonight was the Chilean impersonator. “People have treated me incredible, they have given me a lot of love, and it feels like a backpack, a great weight, because the first time I introduced myself I didn’t know anyone. Literally, people didn’t know me very well and now I kind of have a lot of love and affection”, he said before appearing on stage to sing “La puerta del amor”.

At the end of ‘Nino Bravo”s permanence, the majority of juries voted for him. “A delight for the ears, perfection and power,” said Mauri Stern.