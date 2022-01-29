DThe nationwide seven-day incidence reported by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) has exceeded the threshold of 1,100 for the first time. The RKI gave the value of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants and week on Saturday morning as 1,127.7. For comparison: the day before the value was 1073.0. A week ago, the nationwide incidence was 772.7 (previous month: 205.5). The health authorities in Germany reported 189,166 new corona infections to the RKI within one day – 39.6 percent more than a week ago.

Experts assume that there will be a high and increasing number of cases that are not recorded in the RKI data, partly because testing capacities and health authorities are at their limits in many places. In addition, some cities and districts have been reporting problems with the transmission of the number of corona cases for days.

According to the new information, 182 deaths were recorded across Germany within 24 hours. A week ago there were 179 deaths. The RKI has counted 9,618,245 infections with Sars-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, as many infections go undetected.

There are still large regional differences in the seven-day incidence. In Berlin, the incidence is 1,864.0 (in Berlin Tempelhof-Schoeneberg at 2,922.1). In Saxony (597.8) and Thuringia (420.8) the incidence values ​​are much lower.

Rising hospital admissions

The number of corona-infected patients who came to clinics per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days was 4.72 (Thursday 4.64) according to the RKI. These may also include people with a positive corona test who have another main illness. The RKI gave the number of recovered people on Saturday as 7,532,600. The number of people who died from or involved a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose to 117,666.