Gianluca Vacchi suffers from the death of his mother. Mariella passed away at 83 years old. The woman died due to an aggravation of her health conditions. Her funeral was celebrated on 14 February in Castenaso, in the province of Bologna, in the church of the Madonna del Buon Consiglio, in private form. The entrepreneur, who was in Miami, managed to return to give her one last hug. On social media he now remembers her and confesses: “Sense of devastation”.

Vacchi publishes the photos with his mother and writes: “A few days ago, my beloved mother left us. The innumerable difficulties and sufferings overcome in these long years create a sense of great devastation in me and the pain for this loss definitely surpasses the awareness of the naturalness of events and the cycle of life. All of this is mitigated only by the awareness that she is now at peace, reunited with her beloved husband, my father, who has been waiting for her with open arms for a long time”.

Vacchi then turns to his mother and underlines all his pain: “Mom, adored mother, what a great lesson you have given us over the years. You fought like a lioness: resilient, tenacious and resilient, you always won without ever missing a smile. You have proven that you are infinitely greater than the tremendous adversity that has befallen you. As a child I always told you that I would marry you… yes, I loved you madly and I have always loved you infinitely”.

“Today, with pride, I am proud to have given you, together with Sharon, your beloved Blu Jerusalema: I pray that she can take your strength and your immense dimension as a Woman. Mom. Every day you will be with us more than before and when my daughter sees your painting or photo and says: ‘Grandma’, she will open a hole of happiness in my heart. Looking at the sky, I will smile at you and show you what you called ‘my eyes’ – continues the influencer – Rest in peace my great example: if I have done something in life today, I owe it largely to what I have taken at your place. I love you mom, today more than ever. Yours Gianluca”.