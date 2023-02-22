Exhibition review | In the Forum Box, you can see paintings that do not represent anything and do not remind of anything, and that is precisely why they fascinate

Visual arts

Markus Konttinen: Born in the Northern Light 5.3. until at the Forum Box (Ruoholahtenranta 3 A). Tue–Sun 12–17.

What we watch when we watch Markus Konttinen (b. 1957) new paintings? They are abstract, but their design language is far from the ideality of basic geometric shapes. They are also not free-form, informal. They fall outside precise extremes and definitions.

The paintings are dominated by shapes, rounded at the ends or softly angular, swaying on the borders of two and three dimensions. Sometimes they seem to open like windows to the world, sometimes they look like curtains that cover that view. These forms are large in scale and give Konttinen’s works a strong presence without being monumental. They fit well on the rough brick walls of the Forum Box.

The colors of the paintings are richly layered and the juxtapositions are surprising. When strongly folded, they are beyond precise definitions. They also don’t take your thoughts to, say, a forest landscape, a summer sunset, or anything that can be easily named in general.

Markus Konttinen: Visible world, 2021, oil on canvas.

A container the works also do not bring to mind the works of other artists or the late masters. They just look their unique self and do it spectacularly. That in itself is a hat-worthy achievement in today’s world saturated with information and references.

Markus Konttinen is a painter with a long career and, among other things, the former principal of the Academy of Fine Arts. He controls his tools in a way that allows him to constantly take risks and venture into new and unknown worlds.

Now he has arrived at a kind of pure and free visuality, where the painting is not an image or symbol of something outside of it, but an experience in itself.