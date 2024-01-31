Zeca Dirceu states that the bench has the “environment” to issue reserved warnings and that the Finance Minister is “loyal” to the government

The leader of PT in the Chamber of Deputies, Zeca Dirceu (PT-PR), said this Wednesday (31.jan.2024) that it is “against public criticism” from members of the party bench to the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad. The congressman made the statement in an interview with Power360 in the digital newspaper's studio in Brasília.

“I am against any type of public criticism of a member of the government, let alone Minister Haddad, with the quality and history of loyalty and competence as is his case”stated the PT leader in Casa Baixa.

Zeca stated that the PT bench has “the environment of doing [as críticas] in a reserved manner.” The congressman stated that, “everytime”the Minister of Finance “met with the bench to debate and listen to criticisms and suggestions” of party members.

On January 2, the PT president and federal deputy Gleisi Hoffmann (PR), reacted to a speech by Haddad about criticism of his economic policy. The minister said that even if the party celebrates results, such as interest and employment rates, but still, “It's all wrong” is that “everything has to change.”

In response, Gleisi denied the minister's statements about criticism from the party. According to her, the PT has the “right” to make considerations.

One of the biggest criticisms from government allies of Haddad's measures is the zero deficit target expected for this year.

The federal deputy and Gleisi's boyfriend, Lindbergh Farias (PT-RJ), for example, stated in its official profile on X (former Twitter) that the government had “many hits” in the economic area, but the goal of zero deficit was not one of them.