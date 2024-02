US President Joe Biden | Photo: EFE/EPA/Ting Shen/POOL

The United States government accused this Wednesday (31) the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a coalition of extremist militias supported by Iran, of being responsible for the drone attack that killed three US soldiers in Jordan on Sunday (28).

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the attack was “planned, financed and facilitated by the group”, which includes among its ranks the Kataib Hezbollah militia, which has also recently been the target of US bombings.

Kirby also reaffirmed that President Joe Biden “believes it is important to respond appropriately” to the attack.

Information from international agencies indicates that Biden is still evaluating what actions he will take. The attack that hit the base on the border between Jordan and Syria also injured around 40 people.

Earlier, Iran threatened that it would respond with “decision and force” to any attack that is directed at its territory or against its “national interests outside the country”. Despite its position, the Islamic regime denies any involvement in militia activities in Iraq and Syria.

Since the beginning of the war in the Middle East between Hamas terrorists and Israel, Iran has been accused by US authorities of financing extremist militias spread across the region in an attempt to wage a “proxy war” with Western forces.

Other American bases in the Middle East have also been the target of air raids by extremist militias. In addition, Yemen's Houthis, considered by the American government to be terrorists, are also carrying out attacks against ships from Western countries in the Red Sea.