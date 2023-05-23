“I am a drink”: the gaffe by Totò Cuffaro who quotes Martin Luther King

A gaffe that risks becoming a catchphrase. Protagonist Totò Cuffaro, who wanted to remember Martin Luther King in his own way. In the version of the former president of the Sicily region, the famous phrase of the African-American leader of the struggle for civil rights goes from “I have a dream” to an improbable “I have a drink”. The slip, which occurred during an interview with the local Sicilian TV Tv Europa, did not go unnoticed and immediately became the subject of teasing on social media.

On his personal profile, Cuffaro tried to explain himself: “Another 70 times 7 I have always quoted the right phrase ‘I have a dream’ which in truth I conjugated in the plural ‘We have a dream’, thinking of everyone and not of me same. In the confusion of this interview, I came from having tasted my wines and thinking about the quality of the ‘drink’ of my wine, for a moment I had a slip of the tongue citing the quality of the ‘drink’, rather than the quality of the ‘dream’, but just a very nice and tasty slip between ‘dream’ and ‘drink’, but let’s drink and have fun together”, specified the Sicilian politician, also posting a photo on Facebook showing him among the bottles of wine.