The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will support the DLSS 3 already at launch on PC: NVIDIA announced it, thus revealing that the new adventure signed Daedalic Entertainment will allow you to multiply the performance on video cards of the RTX 4000 series.

In fact we already know from last July that The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will include ray tracing and the frame generation it could be of great help to improve the frame rate once this technology is activated.

“At 4K, GeForce RTX 4090 performance increases 3.5X, allowing for 169 frames per second with every setting maxed out and all ray tracing options turned on,” the NVIDIA statement reads.

The GeForce RTX 4080 can hit 123 FPS, a 3.8x increase; the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti delivers 3.9x acceleration for 100 FPS gameplay; the GeForce RTX 4070 receives a 3.8x increase, yielding a result of 79 FPS in our benchmark.”

That’s not all: the adventure set in the world of The Lord of the Rings will include an option to enable NVIDIA DLAA antialiasing, also based on artificial intelligence, as well as NVIDIA Reflex technology for lower latency: in this case the reduction reaches 56%.