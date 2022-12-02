Distance relationships are becoming more frequent, since people affirm that there are no limits to true love, since when someone loves you, no matter how far away they are, they can help you and be part of your dreams, as on this occasion that a girl went viral to cry after receiving a gift from her boyfriend who lives thousands of kilometers away.

“I always dreamed that on my birthday they would serenade me with a mariachi”, It was the event for which the woman went viral on her TikTok account.

When people are in love they do everything possible to make their romantic relationship work, like in the present story, that a guy did everything possible to be somehow on his girlfriend’s birthday date.

But, not only that was the nice detail that captivated social networkssince the young man chose to fulfill one of the most desired wishes that the viral woman had, bring mariachi to his girlfriend when completing another lap around the sun.

“I did cry a lot that day”, The girl pointed out in her account (@ ruthmacias99) through the digital platform from China, when she revealed her reaction after receiving the great detail from her boyfriend.

During the recording, it was possible to observe how the young woman leans on the shoulder of a woman in the face of emotion, seeing that despite living 3 kilometers away from the man with whom she has a romantic relationship, she serenaded him for his day special.

We recommend you read:

Netizens, nostalgic at the scene, pointed out, “You deserve it beautiful”, “It’s just that he realized how lucky he is to have you.”